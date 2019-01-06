New Inuvik ballet classes allow kids 'to explore that creative side'

Kim Herle of Inuvik, N.W.T., said when she was five years old, she wanted to be a ballerina. So when she heard her colleague's five-year-old daughter had the same dream, she decided to do something about it.

"There wasn't really the opportunities for kids here to explore that creative side and to explore the arts more," said Herle.

Herle posted in a community Facebook page to gauge the interest and said "it just became apparent very quickly" that there was.

Every Friday after work, Herle heads to the Children First Society, donning dance-wear to teach ballet to children between two and seven years old.

Kim Herle decided to offer ballet classes in Inuvik, N.W.T., after hearing there was interest. (Mackenzie Scott/CBC)

The classes have filled a void created when the Inuvik Figure Skating Club ceased operation over a year ago.

Herle also started up the town's run club and gym boss, a form of interval training. She also volunteers with girl guides and teaches yoga at the greenhouse in the summer.

"I think it's just always nice to know that you're possibly contributing to any community, and I think it that's what makes up a community is people just sharing their skills and knowledge," said Herle.

Herle, who is referred to as "Miss Kim" by her students, teaches a total of 55 students.

Herle and Jenks with the six and seven-year-old dancers in Inuvik, N.W.T. (Mackenzie Scott/CBC)

While the boys and girls are learning some ballet basics, many parents proudly watch at the front of the room.

"It's lovely to see the parents involved in kids' extracurricular activities like that and it really allows the kids to flourish," said Herle.

"You can see the growth in them right from day one to day 10."

Miss Kim teaching the young ballet students in Inuvik, N.W.T. They are learning the skipping technique. (Mackenzie Scott/CBC)

Maria Storr's five-year-old grand-daughter Zienna Rowe just moved back to Inuvik this year.

She said ballet was something she wanted to try out.

"The group is great. I'm really pleased to see all these little girls here in the in the program," said Storr.

"When she misses a class, it's like 'aww.'"

Herle also has some help with the classes from 11-year-old Tessa Jenks. (Mackenzie Scott/CBC)

Both Rowe and three-year-old Aram Aelnabout agree that there is one dance move that is their favourite.

"I like skipping," said Aelnabout.

Herle, also has some help with the classes from 11-year-old Tessa Jenks.

Jenks used to take dance classes before the old dance instructor moved away, and wanted to be involved although she was past the age limit to take the classes.

"I just like moving around with music," said Jenks.

Herle will restart classes again in mid-March, and hopes to add a jazz class and increase the age limit up to 12.