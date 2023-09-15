Town of Inuvik, RCMP warn against unsafe, illegal use of ATVs

ATV operators in Inuvik, N.W.T., are being reminded to comply with safety regulations after the town and local RCMP issued a public safety notice this week.

The notice, issued Wednesday, said local residents "have expressed an increasing number of concerns about the operation of ATVs in the area."

Mayor Clarence Wood said the notice is about keeping the community aware of all the rules that come with operating an ATV in town.

"To me and the rest of the town, it's a matter of safety," said Wood.

"We have a number of cases that I have seen personally in the past of young people operating ATVs in particular, without helmets, non-licensed, obviously no insurance, driving recklessly and endangering the public. We want to get rid of that."

'I don't want to see an adult or kid impaired for life because of irresponsible use of an ATV,' said Inuvik Mayor Clarence Wood. (Dez Loreen/CBC)

Wood said it's not just young people who are operating ATVs without helmets or licences. He asked all residents to make sure their own vehicles are insured and registered properly.

There is also a financial risk to using ATVs without insurance or registration. Wood said nobody wants to see someone being penalized — or worse, hurt.

"I don't want to see an adult or kid impaired for life because of irresponsible use of an ATV," said Wood.

The RCMP are taking a more active approach to enforcing the Motor Vehicles Act as well. Inuvik detachment commander Sgt. Jesse Aubin said his officers are working closely with the town's bylaw department to monitor the roadways.

"The RCMP in Inuvik are partnering with the Town of Inuvik to keep our roadways safe," said Aubin.

"Part of that is a proactive approach where we enforce the ATV Act, the Motor Vehicle Act and certain town bylaws."

ATVs 'can cause a lot of damage and injury,' said Inuvik RCMP Sgt. Jesse Aubin. (Dez Loreen/CBC)

Aubin said the community can expect to see both RCMP and bylaw officers working together to patrol the roads in Inuvik to ensure proper ATV use.

"ATV's are big, powerful machines now and can cause a lot of damage and injury," said Aubin. "As we have seen across the territory and across Canada, [they] can sadly cause a lot of death."

A helmet, driver's licence or operator permit, registration and insurance are the requirements to operate an ATV in the town limits, said Aubin. You also need to be at least 14 years old.

The mayor said anyone who notices anyone operating an ATV in an unsafe manner should report it to the town or to the RCMP.