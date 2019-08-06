Man dead after weekend ATV crash in Inuvik

Inuvik RCMP have confirmed that a man died in an ATV accident over the long weekend.

The accident happened on Saturday at around 5:30 a.m. on the Boot Lake Trail, RCMP told CBC.

A 29-year-old man died from his injuries.

A passenger survived with minor injuries, RCMP said.

It was a single-vehicle accident. RCMP say they are assisting the N.W.T. coroner's office.

RCMP have not released the identity of the deceased.