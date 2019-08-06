Man dead after weekend ATV crash in Inuvik
RCMP say a 29-year-old man was killed in an ATV crash on Aug. 3. A passenger survived with minor injuries.
1 passenger survived with minor injuries, RCMP say
Inuvik RCMP have confirmed that a man died in an ATV accident over the long weekend.
The accident happened on Saturday at around 5:30 a.m. on the Boot Lake Trail, RCMP told CBC.
A 29-year-old man died from his injuries.
A passenger survived with minor injuries, RCMP said.
It was a single-vehicle accident. RCMP say they are assisting the N.W.T. coroner's office.
RCMP have not released the identity of the deceased.