Man dead after weekend ATV crash in Inuvik
North

RCMP say a 29-year-old man was killed in an ATV crash on Aug. 3. A passenger survived with minor injuries.

RCMP say a 29-year-old man was killed in an ATV crash on Aug. 3. A passenger survived with minor injuries. (Mario De Ciccio/Radio-Canada)

Inuvik RCMP have confirmed that a man died in an ATV accident over the long weekend.

The accident happened on Saturday at around 5:30 a.m. on the Boot Lake Trail, RCMP told CBC.

A 29-year-old man died from his injuries.

A passenger survived with minor injuries, RCMP said.

It was a single-vehicle accident. RCMP say they are assisting the N.W.T. coroner's office.

RCMP have not released the identity of the deceased.

Boot Lake Trail in Inuvik. RCMP have not yet confirmed where exactly the accident happened. (Mackenzie Scott/CBC)
