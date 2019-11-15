Man charged after assault causing serious injury in Inuvik

A man is charged after an assault that left another man with a serious injury in Inuvik, N.W.T.

RCMP said they got a call about an assault at a home at 7:54 a.m. on Wednesday, according to a news release sent Friday morning.

A 34-year-old victim admitted himself to the local hospital for treatment, and was later transferred to Edmonton to treat his serious but non-life-threatening injury, say police.

Dustin Travis Rogers, 24, from Inuvik has been charged with one count of aggravated assault, states the release.

Rogers is scheduled to be in court in Inuvik on Jan. 21.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.