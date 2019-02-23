Confirmed case of measles in N.W.T., says Health Department

There has been a confirmed case of measles in the Northwest Territories, according to the territory's Health Department.

It's been found in the Inuvik area, and the infectious period was Feb. 16 to Feb. 22, the department said in a news release Friday.

The department and the Beaufort Delta Health and Social Services Authority will contact any known individuals who were in contact with the infectious person.

Measles is spread through the air through coughs or sneezes, or by touching a surface contaminated with the virus. It can also be spread through contact with an infected person, like sharing food, drinks, toys and cigarettes.

Symptoms can appear around 10 to 14 days after being exposed to the virus, says the department.

They include:

Fever.

Dry cough.

Runny nose.

Sore throat.

Inflamed eyes (conjunctivitis).

Tiny white spots with bluish-white centres inside the mouth (Koplik's spots)

Skin rash of large, flat blotches that often flow into one another

The MMR vaccine is the best way to protect against measles, and all children 12 months and over and adults born on or after 1970 should receive it, says the department. Children between 12 months and 12 years can get the MMRV vaccine instead.

Measles can lead to serious complications in some children, including pneumonia, encephalitis or death.

Inuvik area residents can call 867-678-5579 to confirm if their measles immunizations are up to date, says the department.