Inuvik food vendors confused, frustrated by permitting rules

The town of Inuvik's economic development officer says she's concerned a new interpretation of the territory's food permit regulations is having an negative impact on the Inuvik Arctic Market.

Jackie Challis says for the past two-and-a-half years vendors have been applying for temporary food establishment permits, which are good for 14 days, and then reapplying when the permits expire.

The temporary permit is the only one that allows food vendors to cook from a home kitchen.

"Our local environmental health officer has been issuing temporary permits without a limit," Challis said.

But this year that changed.

"We only heard about it because our vendors told us they [the local environmental health office] weren't issuing more permits," Challis said.

Different interpretation

Challis says her understanding of the regulations was that the temporary permit was good for two consecutive weeks, and that the permits could be renewed.

Challis says she spoke with the chief environmental health officer, and learned there was a change in the way the department interprets the regulations.

A spokesperson for the department of health told CBC the permits are good for any 14 days over the course of the year, and only one permit can be issued per year.

"Operators who wish to provide food for longer than the two weeks (14 days) can apply for another type of permit (seasonal or annual)," they wrote.

"That means that a vendor would have to choose either some of this summer or some of the winter, but they would not be able to participate year-round or even the complete summer market because of that limitation," said Jackie Challis, director of economic development and tourism for the Town of Inuvik.

Challis said the town notified vendors about the department's interpretation of the permits, and the next Arctic market had only a couple of food vendors compared with more than 10 at the previous market.

Vendors planning to cut back on market days

Bon Café, run by Andy Crowther and Rania​ Alshareef, is an established vendor at the Inuvik Arctic Market. They typically offer speciality coffee and baked goods, which they prepare in a house.

A selection of baked goods offered by Bon Café. The business may appear at fewer Arctic markets due to confusion surrounding the permitting of temporary food establishments. (Submitted by Bon Cafe)

The couple said they're now applying for a seasonal food establishment permit — which costs $54 and is good for two weeks to four months.

However, Crowther said they worry that they may not be approved for a seasonal licence because of "sinks and structural things about being separate from the living room area."

"I think we might fail on some of the technical stuff. Not on the quality of our food or anything," said Crowther.

Markets becoming more popular

Peter Workman, the territorial chief environmental health officer, said as markets have become more popular across the territory, his office is making sure the rules are better enforced.

He said the main issue is making sure food is safe for the public.

He's encouraging vendors like Bon Café to apply for the seasonal permit, and to speak to an environmental health officer about how to meet additional requirements.

"Our concern is to work with operators and try to figure out the best way forward … we do what we can to make sure [the regulations] are applied fairly across the territory," said Workman.

Workman said that there are changes in development to current food regulations that "would reduce the need for inspection for low risk foods" like baked goods, coffee and beverages that don't have hazardous products in them.

Creating uncertainty for vendors

Crowther said he understands that health officials have a job to do.

Crowther, of Bon Café, says he would like there to be a year-long permit option. (Submitted by Bon Cafe)

"It's nice to have a market where you have a lot of variety but the amount of food vendors have really increased so I can see why there's a need to crack down," he said.

In the meantime, Crowther said he and Alshareef have decided to cut back on selling at winter markets.

Crowther said he would like to see a year-long permit option for people who don't have a commercial kitchen.

"You can make a decision where if you want to invest in a bigger business, a bigger kitchen or you want to limit yourself," he said.

Looking for more clarification

The Town of Inuvik has sent a notice to vendors, asking them to comply with the department's new interpretation of the rules.

However, Challis says the change in interpretation seems "arbitrary" and she can't see anything in the Act or the regulations that says the temporary permits can`t be renewed.

`We are asking for some clarification on where in the legislation does it say they can't have another permit," she said.

"It's not around questioning the need for the permit or who needs a permit. But public safety isn't affected if someone's selling donuts 2 times a month or 4 times a month."



