Inuvik's airport gets $22M for runway renovations from Ottawa, N.W.T. gov't
Gov’t of Canada invests $16.5M; N.W.T. gov’t kicks in $5.5M
The Mike Zubko Airport in Inuvik, N.W.T., is getting $22 million to widen its runway and taxiway embankments, the territorial and federal governments announced Friday.
The project is meant to protect permafrost below the airport.
N.W.T. Liberal MP Michael McLeod and Inuvik Boot Lake MLA Alfred Moses were on hand for the announcement, as well as regional airport manager Jason MacNeil.
MacNeil said the money is really important to keep the airport safe.
"We had some dips that have showed up in the runway in the past that we've dealt with," he said.
"We've had to redirect some drainage around the airport as well in the past couple years."
The federal government is contributing $16.5 million through its Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation fund and the N.W.T. government is giving $5.5 million to the project.
In a joint news release, the two governments say the work will "increase the reliability of air transportation for approximately 7,000 people in the Beaufort Delta region, including improving access to live-saving health care through medevac services."
Inuvik Mayor Natasha Kulikowski said it's important to keep the airport's infrastructure up to date because other modes of transportation aren't always reliable.
"You see the shoulder season changing and barges can't get to where they need to be," she said.
With files from Mackenzie Scott
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.