Inuvik to get new air terminal with $42 million announced by federal, territorial gov'ts

A new air terminal will be built in Inuvik, N.W.T., announced Liberal MP Micheal McLeod during a news conference on Wednesday.

The $42 million project will replace the community's aging air terminal at the Inuvik Mike Zubko Airport, and is intended to improve the airport's safety and efficiency. It will also create more employment opportunities and "support Canada's economic recovery," said McLeod, speaking on behalf of Catherine McKenna, the federal infrastructure minister.

"We need to build today for the future we want tomorrow."

Of the funds, $31.5 million is coming from the federal government under the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada plan. The remaining $10.5 million will come from the territorial government.

The project is meant to improve the airport's ability to adapt to climate change, natural disasters and extreme weather events.

"Given our vast territory, airports are critical to the economy and social well being of all our residents," said Diane Archie, the territorial infrastructure minister.

The current air terminal was built over 60 years ago, said Archie. Once it is replaced, "travelers will notice improved passenger experience and an airport that better fits their needs."

Some changes will include upgraded public spaces, baggage systems, concessions and air carrier operations, and improved accessibility.

Improvements to the airport is also expected to support the expansion of the economy in the whole Beaufort Delta.

Construction is set to begin later this year and is could be completed by 2024.