Feds giving $150K for Inuvialuktun immersion program in Inuvik

The federal government says it plans to continue to support the growth of Indigenous languages by helping fund an immersion program in Inuvik, N.W.T.

On Monday, N.W.T. MP Michael McLeod said that the federal government will be giving $150,000 to support the development of an Inuvialuktun-language immersion program.

"This investment will allow the Inuvialuit Regional Corporation to concretely put in place a mechanism that will keep the Inuvialuktun language alive for years to come," McLeod said in a press release.

According to the release, the program will be developed by experts at Aurora College, the Beaufort Delta Education Authority as well as with the help of elders who speak Inuvialuktun.

"Taking responsibility for revitalization of Inuvialuktun means that we must first enable Inuvialuit with strong tools and approaches, guided by input from Inuvialuit elders, so they are able to be immersed in the language and teach others," said Duane Smith, CEO and chair of the Inuvialuit Regional Corporation, in the release.

The release also says a new immersion program will help contribute to an eventual Inuvialuktun Bachelor of Education Program.

Additional $560K for Chief Jim Koe Park

McLeod made another funding announcement on Monday for Inuvik; this time, to help develop the town's Chief Jim Koe Park, which is often the centre piece for events and festivals in the town.

The Canada Cultural Spaces Fund is giving $562,666 to the park's redevelopment project, specifically to pay for a special events pavilion. That will include a mobile stage, modular decking and accessible bleacher seating.

"In remote communities, particularly in the North, having a practical, flexible space for festivals, celebrations and events is critically important to our sense of community and connection to Indigenous culture and heritage," McLeod said in a release.

The more than $560,000 for the park announced Monday is in addition to the $475,000 announced in August from the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency.