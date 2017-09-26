Two generations find creative ways to teach Inuvialuktun during pandemic

When asked how long she's been teaching Inuvialuktun, 74-year-old Lillian Elias just laughs and said "years and years."

Until the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Elias was teaching the language at the Inuvialuit Community Corporation. The classes were then put on pause.

Now, she's back at it teaching the classes to those interested outside. She said the first class had about 10 attendees.

"It was just beautiful. And they brought their children with them. And we thought go ahead bring your children ... you can learn together."

Elias is hoping to continue the lessons on a weekly basis, and they try to switch up the locations. The first class was held at Jim Koe Park and the second class was held at Jak Territorial Park in Inuvik.

Lillian Elias has taken her language classes outside. Some schools in the territory are also teaching outdoor classes such as these Moose Kerr School students learning outdoors in June 2020. (Moose Kerr School)

'Excited about learning the language'

Elias said she enjoys seeing Inuvialuit learn their language, and some like her sister Susan get to the point where they begin teaching themselves.

She said that she's finding more and more interest from people who want to learn their language, even if they can't take the lessons in-person.

"One girl in Yellowknife is doing really well. She's learning from the dictionary. Using the dictionary, putting it on her iPad just to show the others how to say the words," said Elias.

"She's doing so well. They're encouraged to take the language today. A lot of them are really excited about it. Excited about learning the language."

Duane Smith, Chair of the Inuvialuit Regional Corporation, said he thinks the outdoor classes are an excellent idea.

"They can get out to different areas either within the community or they can take a field trip," said Smith.

"They can learn the different plants and vegetation and landscapes … and they can practice Inuvialuktun at the same time."

'Endangered language'

Others are also trying to find creative ways to share the language.

Alice Thrasher has been teaching herself Inuvialuktun, and sharing videos on Facebook to help others as well.

"It's always been a personal goal of mine since a very young age," said Thrasher on learning the language.

"I started doing the videos to bring awareness that my Inuvialuktun language is endangered in hopes of getting other people interested in wanting to learn it or pick it up."

Thrasher said when she was younger her grandfather tried to speak to her in the language. That's now part of her motivation for learning again as an adult.

"Once you experience that firsthand and you lose an elder who was a rich resource in your language and teaching you then, you realize that your language is depleting."

Thrasher said she thinks her grandfather would be happy about her growth and the fact that she's trying to help others.

She's been getting lots of positive feedback, especially from people who aren't able to learn Inuvialuktun from someone in-person.

Alice Thrasher has been teaching herself Inuvialuktun, and sharing videos on Facebook to help others as well. (Submitted by Alice Thrasher)

She said the language can be difficult to learn by the book and she sometimes finds it difficult to stay encouraged when she gets frustrated.

"I just keep telling myself that I'm a lot farther than where I was before learning it because I only knew the basics," said Thrasher.

She said she started learning at an advanced level because she started with suffixes, since "you learn objects and actions at the same time, and you learn how to put sentences together."

Thrasher said her Auntie, Rosemary Kirby, has been active with challenging her with the language.

She said with the pandemic it's harder to ask for guidance from her elders because you can really only do it over the phone, however, her former high school Inuvialuktun teacher, Anna Pingo, has been giving her lots of encouragement and feedback.

Both Elias and Thrasher are enjoying keeping the Inuvialuktun language alive, while trying to motivate others to learn as well.

"I love my language. I wish that young people out there would just grab it and hold onto it for dear life," laughs Elias. "Because I love it so much, I just want my elders to be alive with me."