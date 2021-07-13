Inuvialuk hockey player gears up to play college hockey in Michigan this fall

Northwest Territories-born Michael Iatrdis's journey into hockey started a little later than many, but the 21-year-old Inuvialuk player has just reached a new milestone.

In a month, he'll be moving to Michigan in the United States to play hockey at Calvin University this fall.

"I'm excited. It should be a very different experience for me. It's going to be a complete shock moving to the States," he said.

The Calvin Knights team in Grand Rapids, MI, is part of the division 1 of the American College Hockey Association.

Iatrdis grew up in Yellowknife before his family moved to St. Albert, Alta., at age 14.

As a child, he was more of a soccer player.

Although he was always interested in hockey and loved watching it, there was just one issue — he couldn't skate.

An accidental start

That all changed thanks to a mix-up when he was 10 years old. He had been excited to take part in what he had thought was a floor hockey program at school — but it turned out to be ice hockey.

"I was all upset," said Iatrdis.

His mom, Gloria Iatridis, remembers that time well. She decided to sign him up for a skate program at the Multiplex in Yellowknife.

"Typically most kids start CANskate at age 5 or 6. Or even earlier sometimes. So I wasn't sure if he'd actually stick with it," she said.

"He spent that year learning how to skate through that program, and it wasn't until he was 11 that he joined minor hockey."

Iatrdis remembers being a couple of years older than the other kids in the program, and accidentally pushing them over while learning how to stop.

Iatridis pictured in February 2013. He learned to skate later than some of his teammates - but quickly caught up in terms of skill. (Submitted by Gloria Iatridis)

Scouted for junior hockey

But that began his journey into his thriving hockey career.

When he moved to Alberta, he enrolled at a school with a hockey academy at his junior high before he got scouted to play junior hockey through hockey camps.

Iatrdis signed to a team in Ontario at age 18, and most recently played for the Cochrane Crunch in the Northern Ontario Junior Hockey League.

COVID-19 brought a lot of change, and as a left defence player, it ended up impacting the style of hockey that he plays.

"We couldn't wear visors anymore … there was no hitting because you weren't allowed any physical contact. No scrums at the front of the net," he said.

Inspired by others

Heading to play college hockey will allow him to go back to his normal style of play.

Iatrdis said it wasn't in his plans to play college hockey, but it was an offer he couldn't pass up and "wasn't going to throw away."

His mom Gloria couldn't be more excited about this opportunity her son has earned.

"We are all very proud of him. He works really hard. He understands, you know, where we come from. And he is a strong role model for other Inuvialuit youth," she said.

He'll have a scholarship, so the new adventure will allow him to both continue pursuing hockey while obtaining a degree in kinesiology and travelling throughout the United States.

Michael Iatridis said it wasn’t in his plans to play college hockey, but it was an offer he couldn’t pass up. (Submitted by Gloria Iatridis)

As a youth in Yellowknife, he said there were a couple of people he looked up to who moved up in the hockey world, and knew he could do the same with hard work.

He says hockey players like Jordan Tootoo or Dylan Cozens are each an inspiration for northern and Indigenous hockey players. And, he hopes his success, and that of others, encourage children from the territories to pursue their hockey dreams.

"If you put the work in and you really want it, you could achieve it," said Iatrdis.

"Having more Indigenous people in hockey is great … there is going to be more and more really good Indigenous hockey players."