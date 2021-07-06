Inuvialuit want their kayak back from Vatican Museums

The Inuvialuit Regional Corporation wants a kayak made by Inuvialuit people returned to its homeland.

The kayak, along with several other Indigenous artifacts, is currently on display in the Vatican Museums.

"It is not 'the Pope's kayak' and rightly belongs in the Inuvialuit Settlement Region, where its lessons and significance can benefit Inuvialuit culture and communities," reads a press release from the Inuvialuit Regional Corporation, which represents the collective interests of the Inuvialuit in the western Arctic.

The organization has called displaying the artifacts "insensitive," given ongoing revelations related to the abuse and deaths of Indigenous children at Canadian residential schools.

Ry Moran is the associate university librarian for reconciliation at the University of Victoria. He says museums need to be transparent about what they hold and open to the return of materials if that’s what’s desired by a community. (Nardella Photography Inc./University of Victoria)

Ry Moran, associate university librarian for reconciliation at the University of Victoria, says repatriation of Indigenous objects is important, "so that we can both regain agency over this information and fundamentally put it into the service of healing and well-being both now and into the future."

The repatriation of such objects is stated in the United National Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP) and the Truth and Reconciliation Commission's report, said Moran, who is Métis.

He said museums need to be transparent about what they hold and open to the return of materials if that's what's desired by a community.

Ongoing consent is needed, he said.

That's something the Inuvialuit have made clear the Vatican Museums does not have.

Canadian bishops willing to help

CBC News could not reach the Vatican by press time. However, the Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops said, "with respect to this or other requests for the return of artifacts, the CCCB would be willing to assist in mediating that conversation with the Vatican."

Bishop Jon Hansen is the Catholic bishop of Mackenzie-Fort Smith, which includes the Inuvialuit settlement region.

He said there is no right or wrong about how Inuvialuit are feeling about the kayak, but the intentions of the exhibit were different than how news of the display was received by the group.

Bishop Jon Hansen is the bishop for the Diocese of Mackenzie-Fort Smith, home to Inuvialuit. He says if repatriating artifacts can be of help in reconciliation and healing then it's certainly a dialogue that needs to be entered into between Inuvialuit and the Vatican Museum. (Mackenzie Scott/CBC)

The reason the kayak and other artifacts previously in storage were brought out for display "was primarily so that the Pope could welcome the delegation coming to Rome this December." (The visit of Indigenous delegates to the Vatican was postponed on Tuesday due to concerns about the omicron variant).

Hansen said the exhibit was intended "to honour those people and to welcome them in a good way."

At a pre-delegation meeting, Indigenous delegates were told a tour of the exhibit featuring these artifacts was on their itinerary, he said.

"I know one woman traveling with the delegation from Tuktoyaktuk. She heard about the kayak at one of the pre-delegation meetings and she was very much looking forward to seeing it," he said.

However, Hanson added, "I think if repatriating those artifacts can be of help in reconciliation and healing, then it's certainly a dialogue that needs to be entered into."

What might happen next?

Two things need to be taken into account, said Hansen, and the first is the people who created it.

"If it's definitely their wish that it be returned to them," said Hansen. "I think that needs to be honoured and respected."

Both the Conference of Canadian Bishops and the Holy See have endorsed UNDRIP as a good way forward in their relationship between Indigenous and non-Indigenous peoples, he said.

Hanson also said the museum archivists have indicated a desire to hear from the communities who made the kayak and to restore it, he said.

Tommy Epakhoak, Dedre Maksagak, Jessie Apsaktaun, and Ovide Alakannuaq rebuild an Inuinnait style qajaq in 2009, using images and measurements from a 1914 qajaq stored at the Canadian Museum of History. That project of the Kitikmeot Heritage Society, in Cambridge Bay, was the next best thing to repatriating an object, say the organization's spokespeople. (Submitted by Kitikmeot Heritage Society)

But the second matter is the kayak itself, which is believed to be over 100 years old, said Hanson. Is transporting it without damaging it possible and is there a place for it to reside when it comes to Canada that it will be looked after?

Emily Angulalik and Kim Crockatt, co-founders of Kitikmeot Heritage Society in Cambridge Bay, Nunavut, have intimate knowledge of approaches to the repatriation of kayaks from experiences at their own museum.

"They're so very fragile," said Crockatt.

But there are others means of repatriation.

In some situations where it seems like an artifact could be damaged by transporting it again, elders and knowledge holders have been sent overseas or down South to view an artifact and to share their stories and experiences with objects like it, said Angulalik.

Community members research a Kugluktuk qajaq repatriated to the Kitikmeot Heritage Society in Cambridge Bay in 2015. (Submitted by the Kitikmeot Heritage Society)

The Kitikmeot Heritage Society has created meaningful experiences where elders have returned and re-created a kayak in the traditional way based on what they saw and documented, said Crockatt. The museum has a couple on display as part of their collection, she said. Other times, loans of objects have made sense, she said.

Light levels to temperature controls to particular types of windows are all things that need to be considered if you bring an object back, said Crockatt.

"It's really complicated," she said, adding that it's certainly possible that expertise and an appropriate space exist in the region.

CBC News was not able to reach a representative from Inuvialuit Regional Corporation by press time, so plans for the future home of the kayak remain unknown.

The corporation called on the Canadian government for their assistance repatriating the kayak and other objects.

Global Affairs Canada said: "We welcome frank exchanges between Indigenous leaders and the Vatican to advance ongoing efforts at reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples, including the preservation and appropriate wardenship of Indigenous artifacts stored in the Vatican Museum."