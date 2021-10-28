Inuvialuit woman makes Indigenous footwear that you can eat

One is called a kaukkak in the Inuvialuktun language.

The other is commonly known as a mukluk.

Both are traditional Indigenous footwear and both are best eaten with a fork. At least, that goes for the ones made out of cake.

"They turned out … so yummy," said Tina Lucas from her home in Tuktoyaktuk, N.W.T.

This mukluk cake looks exactly like the traditional Indigenous footwear it's designed after. (Tina Lucas)

Lucas has been getting serious about making traditional, original cakes for about a year now.

She says it's taught her so much about being patient.

"From start to finish, it does take a while," she said to CBC's Wanda McLeod.

For incredible cakes like these, there's lots of steps.

From mixing, to cooking, to doing the dishes, these cakes took eight hours to make.

But it was so worth the time and effort.

Lucas said she thought for a long time about designing cakes to look like footwear. This delicious, beaded wonder shows just how detailed she had to be to get it right. (Tina Lucas)

"It's really an awesome feeling of accomplishment," she said.

After she made the cakes she posted pictures in CBC's Arctic Kitchen Facebook group.

"These are made with a combination of lemon and yellow cake," she said on her post

"I used a lemon cream cheese icing for the base and … in between the layers," she added.

Lucas used marshmallow fondant to complete the design of the kaukkak traditional-style shoe.

"The other cake with the shoelace is commonly called [a] mukluk," she wrote in the group.

The side view of this mukluk cake shows how detail work Lucas had to put into her creation. (Tina Lucas)

In just a matter of days her post exploded.

It's been shared hundreds of times and has hundreds of comments.

People from all over the world are impressed.

And while she loves all the praise, it's the opinions of those closest to her that matter most.

Lucas used marshmallow fondant to complete the design of this kaukkak traditional style shoe. (Tina Lucas)

"I often get my grandkids to help me with the taste testing … I love their honesty."

And like everyone else, they love her creations.

"That's why I wanted to design the cakes … something beautiful to show from my culture."