Inuvialuit comedian to hit the stage at Arctic Comedy Festival

It's not every day a pro wrestler turned town councillor gets the opportunity to share jokes on the Just For Laughs stage.

But that is exactly what is happening this weekend as Inuvialuit comedian Dez Loreen hits the stage at the Arctic Comedy Festival in Iqaluit.

The festival will feature northern comedians performing in front of a Just For Laughs talent scout, Zoe Rabnett, who will be there for mentoring and possibly offering future performance opportunities.

"I mean, it doesn't get bigger than that ... there's so much opportunity there, and I'm just excited to get in front of that and especially a new audience," Loreen told Wanda McLeod, host of CBC's Northwind.

The stand-up showcase will mark the first time Just For Laughs features northern comedians, in the North. They'll be performing alongside comedic greats including Royal Canadian Air Farce star Jessica Holmes and Indigenous comics Paul Rabliauskas and Janelle Niles.

Wrestler, comedian, politician

Straight out of Inuvik, Loreen is excited to showcase his funny bone.

"This came about just from years of grinding and trying to be funny and trying to put it out to the universe that I want to be a comedian," he said with a laugh.

With a full resume that includes town councillor, pro wrestler, writer, actor, and filmmaker, Loreen credits his diverse skill set to not taking himself too seriously.

"The pro wrestling, you know, you got to be able to be laughed at, especially if you are the bad guy," Loreen said.

He also acknowledged that the political side of his life is more serious.

"The town council politics stuff is definitely a different vein ... representing the community and just thinking, you know, I've got a good head on my shoulder, so I'm hoping that I get elected for another term here coming up this fall."

3 days of comedy

Launching on Canada's inaugural National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on Thursday, the Arctic Comedy Festival offers three days of shows, including the Just For Laughs showcase, the Yes Men Improv Show, and the festival finale which will have comics from all across Canada and local talent from around Nunavut and the Northwest Territories.

"This is a powerful opportunity to not only share laughter and joy during a time of uncertainty, but to also reduce unnecessary stigmas and encourage open conversations about mental health across the North," said Chris Avery, president and CEO of Canadian North, in a statement. Canadian North is the main sponsor of the festival.

"We have all been affected by the many ups and downs that COVID has brought on, which has affected the mental health of many and this is a great opportunity for laughter to bring us all together."