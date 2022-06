Dozens of people gathered — many in-person for the first time in at least two years — to celebrate 38 years of the Inuvialuit Final Agreement on Sunday.

Inuvialuit Day celebrations included bannock-making races, goose plucking and drum dancing.

Check out some great photos from the day in Tuktoyaktuk and Inuvik.

Tuktoyaktuk locals Effie Penalber-Thomas (Inuvialuit name Paniulaq) and Olivia King (Inuvialuit name Igluuq) drum dancing during the 2022 Inuvialuit Day in the community. (Karli Zschogner/CBC)

Tuktoyaktuk's James Pokiak remembers the day the Inuvialuit Final Agreement was signed in 1984. He was at the celebrations on Sunday. (Karli Zschogner/CBC)

People playing the traditional game Napaatchuck in Tuktoyaktuk on Inuvialuit Day on June 5, 2022. (Karli Zschogner/CBC)

Elder Gerry Kisoun is a longtime MC for Inuvialuit Day celebrations in Inuvik. (Karli Zschogner/CBC)

Some volunteers helping barbeque muskox burgers from the Inuvialuit Regional Corporation's Inuvik country food processing plant on Inuvialuit Day in June 2022. (Karli Zschogner/CBC)

Drum dancers during the Inuvialuit Day celebrations in Inuvik on Sunday. (Karli Zschogner/CBC)