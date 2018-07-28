Language camp in Toronto gives Inuit the chance to practice Inuktitut

In a city of many languages, a camp in Toronto is giving Inuit a chance to experience their own.

The Canadian Native Centre of Toronto is hosting an Inuktitut day camp for Inuit in Toronto.

It gives Inuit a chance to practice Inuktitut through various activities and helps them connect with others living in the city.

"It's for Inuit to to immerse in the language," said Maggie Campaigne, community culture coordinator for the centre.

The camp includes a variety of classes, which will be taught in Inuktitut, as well as a chance to practice conversational Inuktitut.

"We're trying to make it fun and exciting and useful," said Campaigne.

The camp will include a variety of events, many of which will take place in this auditorium. (Submitted by Maggie Campaigne)

She said the centre wants to see more representation of Inuit living in Toronto.

"Something that we don't see a lot of in Toronto right now is representation for Inuit and Inuktitut, so we're really [excited] to offer that and to recognize the community members in Toronto," she said.

"We have some really good resources of people that are willing to share and help teach the language."

Campaigne said the camp is funded through the Indigenous culture fund, and they're working with Tunngasuvingat Inuit as well.

The camp is scheduled to run Aug. 13 to 17 and is open to all ages.