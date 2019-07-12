Body recovered in river near Inukjuak, police confirm

A man has died in Inukjuak, Que., after going missing while out for a swim, the Kativik Regional Police Force has confirmed.

According to Julien Viau-Petit, a spokesperson from the Kativik Regional Government, the man was reported missing on Wednesday July 10 at 6:15 p.m. He was last seen at about 3:00 p.m.

The individual went swimming at about 2:00 p.m. at a river near the village, the spokesperson said. His clothes were found at the beach at about 6:00 p.m., but "there was no sign of the swimmer," Viau-Petit wrote in an email.

After the missing persons report, Inukjuak's hunter support team was dispatched, sending out a search and rescue boat equipped with cameras to look for the missing man.

The support team found the victim in the water near Inukjuak at about 11:10 p.m., Viau-Petit said. He was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead by medical staff.

The victim has not been named.