Body recovered in river near Inukjuak, police confirm
Man went missing after going for a swim July 10; body recovered that night
A man has died in Inukjuak, Que., after going missing while out for a swim, the Kativik Regional Police Force has confirmed.
According to Julien Viau-Petit, a spokesperson from the Kativik Regional Government, the man was reported missing on Wednesday July 10 at 6:15 p.m. He was last seen at about 3:00 p.m.
The individual went swimming at about 2:00 p.m. at a river near the village, the spokesperson said. His clothes were found at the beach at about 6:00 p.m., but "there was no sign of the swimmer," Viau-Petit wrote in an email.
After the missing persons report, Inukjuak's hunter support team was dispatched, sending out a search and rescue boat equipped with cameras to look for the missing man.
The support team found the victim in the water near Inukjuak at about 11:10 p.m., Viau-Petit said. He was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead by medical staff.
The victim has not been named.