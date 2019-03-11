Trudeau's only Inuk RCMP bodyguard on duty at Iqaluit TB apology

Const. George Henrie is the first Inuk RCMP officer to work on the prime minister's protection detail, and last week he was in Iqaluit when Justin Trudeau apologized to Inuit for past government policies surrounding tuberculosis.

"Taking part in that is something that's going to stay with me for the rest of my life," Henrie said.

Henrie is from Rankin Inlet, Nunavut. Savikataaq, communications officer with the Nunavut RCMP, said Henrie is currently the only Inuk member within the prime minister's protection detail, and he is currently the only Inuk member in the unit.

Between the 1940s and 1960s, nearly half of Inuit in the eastern Arctic were taken from their homes to southern Canada for treatment of the disease, often without the consent or an explanation to their family. Trudeau was in Iqaluit Friday to apologize on behalf of the Canadian government.

Henrie guarded Trudeau during the visit and got a bit of a shock when he saw his aunt in the audience, because he didn't know she would be there.

"The prime minister made his way to her. [Justin Trudeau] was told that this was my auntie and we did start speaking and when he was speaking to her I was translating for him," Henrie said.

Watch Justin Trudeau meet George Henrie's aunt.

Henrie said the apology is when he found out she'd been affected by the colonial policies the government enacted on Inuit in the mid-20th century.

"I wasn't aware. It was just something people never spoke of about. She ... told me she had gone down for treatment three times when she was young. It was a very hard time for her."

He said she felt some peace after hearing the apology.

Protecting prime ministers

Henrie was a police officer in Ottawa, Arviat, Iqaluit and Coral Harbour, before taking the job protecting prime ministers in December 2009.

"At first it was surreal, you see a lot of things on TV, that you're seeing firsthand now, being in suit and tie, having the ear piece and seeing what goes on behind closed doors," he said.

George Henrie on the job at the House of Commons in Ottawa. (Submitted by George Henrie)

He's also travelled all over the world, but a highlight of his career was when Stephen Harper visited Rankin Inlet and delayed his departure to take a picture with Henrie's parents.

Harper visited Henrie's elementary school and Henrie said he remembers the pride in his teachers' eyes.

Henrie was part of an all-Inuit training group that was trained to be RCMP officers in Regina in 2002.

Low Inuit recruitment

Savikataaq trained with him.

Savikataaq said there haven't been any new Inuit police recruits to the RCMP from Nunavut since shortly after their training.

The number of Inuit RCMP officers from Nunavut are now in the low single digits, as there have been no new recruits in more than 15 years and those they trained with have left for other jobs.

Savikataaq wanted to get Henrie's story out there because it could "possibly inspire a youth [to pursue] a career in the RCMP or any other profession by seeing a local Inuk from a small town becoming a successful professional."

Former RCMP officer David Lawson, who also worked in the prime minister's protection detail, is now in law school at Nunavut Arctic College.