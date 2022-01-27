Another mystery storyteller identified on CBC's Inuit Unikkaangit podcast

Reconnecting to his late father's voice, and hearing him share his knowledge about snow, has been inspiring for Jayko Allooloo in Pond Inlet, Nunavut.

Jayko's father, Kuniluusie Nutarak, was a well-known storyteller in his community. He became a member of the Order of Canada in 2006 for his work as a guardian of Inuit customs.

But when his storytelling about snow aired on Episode 7 of CBC North's Inuit Unikkaangit podcast, his identity was unknown.

The podcast features storytellers from across Nunavut and Nunavik who have been rediscovered by CBC's Indigenous language archivists.

"Somebody messaged me through social media and told me the name of our Episode 7 storyteller," said Inuit Unikkaangit host Mary Powder.

"She was excited to share that news."

12 different words for snow

Powder reached out to Nutarak's son, who said he was happy to hear his father's words and wisdom about snow.

"It reminded me to pass down my knowledge to the youth of Pond Inlet," Allooloo said.

Jayko Allooloo says hearing his father speak about the Inuktitut words for snow reminded him to pass knowledge on to youth in his community. (Submitted by Jayko Allooloo)

In the recording, Nutarak talks about knowing 12 different words for snow, and about the need for elders to train children in their meaning.

"When it's fall time, a child usually says, 'lots of snow now.' Until spring comes, snow is known to be just snow… I was also like that when I was young," he says in Inuktitut.

'"Elders know that snow has many meanings. Depending on the condition of the snow, a [word for] snow has a different meaning. This was a known fact."

Decades later, Allooloo echoes his father's concerns about making sure the next generation understands Inuktitut words and their full meaning.

"Igloos are not used as much anymore today, tents are used more often now, snow isn't used either for anything," He said. "The younger generations wouldn't know much about the snow conditions as much as they used to."

Even though times have changed, the land has not, said Allooloo, and people need to understand the words his father shared in his recording.

"These are very important to know because the North sometimes can be unforgiving. Survival is particularly important."

More episodes

Kuniluusie Nutarak is now the third of three mystery storytellers from the podcast to be identified by friends or family members.

The others were the late Koonoo Ipirq, whose story about a creature called Qallupilluk was featured in Episode 6, and the late Philip Qamanirq who was featured in Episode 3.

All of the episodes of Inuit Unikkaangit can be found here, including this latest revealing Kuniluusie Nutarak as the mystery storyteller in Episode 7.