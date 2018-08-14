Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami in Inuvik for presidential election

Members of Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami (ITK) are in Inuvik, N.W.T. this week, preparing for their annual general meeting and presidential election.

Three candidates are vying for organization's top job — Peter Williamson, former MP Peter Ittinuar, and incumbent president Natan Obed.

The election is taking place this Thursday at 1 p.m. on the final day of ITK's annual general meeting.

The two-day meeting, which starts Aug. 15, will broach topics including a national Inuit suicide prevention strategy, and the development of federal child and family services legislation.

Award ceremony also in the works

A discussion around an Inuit-specific version of Jordan's Principle, a child-first principle meant to ensure First Nation children receive the health care they need without delays, is also on the agenda.

For those who can't be at the meetings in person, ITK will be live-streaming on its Facebook page.

Ahead of the meetings, an awards ceremony to recognize Inuit who contribute to their communities will take place during a community feast Tuesday evening. The categories include advancements in culture and language, community volunteer, and Inuit cultural repatriation award.

The feast will start at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Inuvik's Ingamo Hall Friendship Centre, with the awards expected to begin shortly after.

The CBC's Gabriela Panza-Beltrandi is in Inuvik for the annual general meeting. For live coverage, follow her on Twitter @GabrielaPanza