Decades later, unique Inuit-focused program helps connect students to history, culture and rights

Two graduates of an Inuit-led post-secondary program — one from Baker Lake, Nunavut, and another from Nuuk, Greenland — say Nunavut Sivuniksavut gave them confidence and a chance to learn in a culturally safe environment, informed by Inuit history, experience and values.

"Literally my whole life I thought there was something wrong with me. I felt like I was dumb, I could never do my homework," said Nivi Rosing, from Nuuk, who just graduated from the one-year Inuit Studies program at Nunavut Sivuniksavut (NS).

The Ottawa-based program launched in 1985 with just two teachers and 10 students. Since then, more than 600 Inuit youth have attended. The program uses Inuit history to inform and empower students. This year, the program welcomed 57 students and now offers one- and two-year certificate programs accredited through Algonquin College, but taught at its own location on Rideau Street.

Growing up in Greenland, Rosing said colonial education had always been a problem for her.

"All the material we have in colonial institutions, I could literally not relate to them," she said.

"Let's say I was learning math and all the examples were about a farm, but I've never been to a farm before, so it made it extra hard for me to even imagine."

Nunavut Sivuniksavut students in a submitted photo. (Nunavut Sivuniksavut)

Nunavut Sivuniksavut has a one-year Inuit Studies program and a two-year Advanced Inuit Studies program. Some of the courses offered include Inuit history, land claims, Inuktitut, Inuit government relations, community development and northern public administration. Some of the credits in the 2nd year are given through Carleton University.

The difference between the education systems built by Indigenous people and non-Indigenous people is astounding, Rosing said.

Not only did Nunavut Sivuniksavut help her learn more than her previous schools in Greenland, she said, but it also helped her reconnect with her Inuk roots all over Inuit Nunangat and the Arctic and subarctic.

"It was a really good opportunity for me to learn about my own identity and culture and also Inuit rights in general and how Inuit are so connected," she said, adding she was surprised to learn of deep similarities among Inuit in Canada, Greenland and Alaska.

Strengthening self-identity

Strengthening self-identity and overcoming a loss of culture are things that also attracted fellow student Charmaine Kasaluak to the program.

The 30-year-old from Baker Lake, Nunavut, grew up in foster care and says connecting with her Inuit roots has always been a struggle.

"I was basically in fight or flight mode. I never had those opportunities in a home … or any guidance in, let's say, hunting caribou for example," said Kasaluak, adding that back home in Baker Lake, she spent a lot of her time in "survival mode".

"[Nunavut Sivuniksavut] is a very supportive safe space, when we're talking about heavy topics … like for example residential school," said Kasaluak.

A group of Nunavut Sivuniksavut students. Developing pride in Inuit culture is a huge pillar of both the one-year and two-year programs. Students also get a lot of experience doing outreach and education in non-Indigenous settings. (Nunavut Sivuniksavut)

She said attending NS led her to some important realizations about the roots of lateral violence in Indigenous communities.

"Why are we the way we are? Why is there all this emotion? And then coming to this program, I was like, Oh, it was like a huge light bulb moment. It's not only the residential school system. There's so much more than just that." said Kasaluak.

Cultural outreach and teachings have always been important to Nunavut Sivuniksavut, according to the program's website.

Traditional throat singing, cultural workshops, bead work and drum making are an important part of the experience.

"We are doing a lot of performance and cultural projects where we learn how to bead work, like jewelry. Learn how to do drum making, throat singing. There is also doll making. Those are just a few that we did throughout the year," said Kasaluak.

Kasaluak and Rosing. Both women say time studying at Nunavut Sivuniksavut was life-changing. (submitted by Nivi Rosing)

The students also do a lot of awareness raising with the federal civil services and perform at events such as the Governor Generals' Winter Party, an annual event at Rideau Hall, the official residence of Governor General, and Inuk, Mary Simon.

The program is sometimes described as a silattuqsarvik, which means "a time and place to be wise" in Inuktitut.

"We can just look back on what has happened the past thousands of years and worked," says Rosing. "Like, Indigenous people clearly know how to take care of nature. We just have to let us lead."

Rosing said she has a long term goal to help Indigenize education in Greenland, but for the moment plans to stay in Canada and work as an environmental consultant with Inuit organizations and mines based in Nunavut.

Kasaluak is currently a part-time student at Carleton studying political science and is working full-time at the RCMP in the Indigenous relations department.