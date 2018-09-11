'Get our voices heard': 2 Inuit women make history in Quebec election

History is being made in the upcoming Quebec provincial election: not one, but two Inuit women will stand in a Quebec election for the first time.

When Mona Belleau, representing the Chauveau riding in Quebec City, announced her candidacy in mid-August, she became the first Inuk woman ever to run in a Quebec provincial election, according to her party.

It's really important that we stand up together and that we decide to get our voices heard. - Mona Belleau , candidate

Then, on Sept. 9, Alisha Tukkiapik declared her own candidacy for the northern riding of Ungava.

For Belleau, representing the interests of First Nations people and Inuit across the province is key.

"It's really important for me that we take an active role in different parts of society, whether it's research, or at an academic level, or in politics," she said. "It's really important that we stand up together and that we decide to get our voices heard."

Belleau is a candidate for the Nouveau Parti démocratique du Québec (New Democratic Party of Quebec). Tukkiapik represents Quebec Solidaire, but there is no hint of rivalry between the candidates.

"Knowing that we're two Inuit women, that's really amazing for me. I'm really happy about her candidacy also and I wish her a lot of luck," Belleau said.

A voice for Indigenous communities

For Belleau, pushing for greater representation and opportunity for First Nations people would be a priority if she was elected.

"I can represent — and I can also be a voice for — all Aboriginal and Inuit across the province. So that's something I'm really proud of," she said.

According to Belleau, the response to her candidacy has been very moving.

"I've had a lot of people tell me also, 'Oh, I've never voted at a provincial level, but I'm going to vote for you.' So that is something that's really touching," she said.

'We are two-thirds of Quebec'

Tukkiapik is running in the riding of Ungava, which covers almost half the total landmass of Quebec.

Roughly 60 per cent of the population of Ungava are Inuit, though Tukkiapik is the only Aboriginal candidate running in the riding.

Many residents report feeling disenfranchised from political life. The region recorded the lowest voter turnout in the last provincial election, with only 41.5 per cent of registered voters turning out to vote.

It may not be an easy road for Tukkiapik. She says the high costs of travelling around Nord-du-Quebec means she is limited in how much she can directly interact with her potential constituents.

Additionally, Tukkiapik represents Quebec Solidaire, a separatist party. Historically, many First Nations communities have rejected the prospect of separating from Canada by a wide margin.

How do you expect to win your province when you don't even want to help the two thirds of your province? - Alisha Tukkiapik , candidate

But Tukkiapik wants to set the record straight on separatism and referendums in Quebec.

"There are old scare tactics — where if you are voting for Quebec Solidaire, you are voting for separatists, and you are voting for a referendum," she said.

"But all in all, a lot of people don't know it doesn't work that way."

Instead, she wants to focus on long-standing issues that communities in northern Quebec face, including the housing shortage, mental health, and the high cost of living.

"I hear it every day from people and what I see with my work," she said. "It shows how much we need the government to see — we need help," she said.

"We are two-thirds of Quebec, and how do you expect to win your province when you don't even want to help the two-thirds of your province?"

The Quebec provincial election is scheduled for Oct. 1.