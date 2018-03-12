Voter granted intervenor status in challenge over Yukon election results in Vuntut Gwitchin

One of two voters at the centre of a legal challenge over territorial election results in Yukon's Vuntut Gwitchin riding has been granted limited permission to participate in the case.

Yukon Supreme Court Chief Justice Suzanne Duncan granted Christopher Schafer intervenor status on Friday, meaning he will be allowed to make some submissions in the proceedings launched by former Yukon Liberal cabinet minister Pauline Frost.

Then-incumbent Frost and the Yukon NDP's Annie Blake were the only candidates for the Vuntut Gwitchin district during last month's election. Both received an equal number of votes — 78 — and Frost ultimately lost her seat after Blake's name was drawn out of a wooden box to settle the tie.

Frost filed a petition to the Yukon Supreme Court shortly after, claiming that the election was invalid because two people had been allowed to vote even though they didn't meet residency requirements to cast a ballot.

Both those voters — Schafer, and Serena Schafer-Scheper — filed applications to be added as intervenors to the case, arguing that they had a personal stake in the proceedings and that there were public-interest angles as well.

The applications were supported by Blake, one of the respondents listed on Frost's petition, but opposed by chief electoral officer Max Harvey, the other respondent in the case. Frost also opposed the applications.

Schafer, at the time of the election, was residing at the Whitehorse Correctional Centre and according to affidavits filed by Frost, had not lived in Old Crow, the only permanently-settled community in the Vuntut Gwitchin district, for about 25 years.

Schafer-Scheper, meanwhile, had lived in Alberta for the majority of 2020, which Frost argued should have stopped her from voting as Yukon's voter eligibility requirements include having resided in the territory for at least 12 months prior to an election.

Both, however, are citizens of Vuntut Gwitchin First Nation and still have strong familial ties to Old Crow.

Duncan, in her decision, allowed Schafer to intervene but limited his submissions to the impact the policies of Yukon's chief electoral officer have in determining where incarcerated people can vote. She dismissed arguments that Schafer had a direct interest in the case, noting that his personal right to vote had not been infringed upon.

Duncan dismissed Schafer-Scheper's application entirely, again noting that Schafer-Scheper's had been allowed to vote. Duncan also rejected arguments that Schafer-Scheper's specific situation was illustrative of larger issues, such as young Yukoners needing to temporarily move away for school or work.

Schafer will have until mid-June to provide his submissions in writing.

Frost's petition has not been heard in court yet.