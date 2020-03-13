Internet outages affecting Northwest Territories and Yukon

Northwestel has confirmed to CBC News that customers in the Northwest Territories and Yukon are experiencing restraints on all internet, mobile and other telephone traffic.

The internet went down around 11 a.m. MT.

The internet is out across both territories and affects any connection to the provinces, including telephone calls, according to Northwestel spokesperson Andrew Anderson.

There is limited access to internet via cellphones.

Due to a technical issue, Internet traffic in and out of the Northwest Territories and Yukon is very restricted at this time. <br>Northwestel technicians are working to restore full service as soon as possible. We thank all customers for their patience. —@northwestel

Nunavut is unaffected by the outage because it's on a separate satellite network, Anderson said.

He said the company is unable to comment on the cause of the outage at this point.

