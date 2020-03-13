Skip to Main Content
Internet outages affecting Northwest Territories and Yukon
North

Northwestel has confirmed to CBC News that customers in the Northwest Territories and Yukon are experiencing restraints on all internet, mobile, and other telephone traffic.

Outage territory-wide in both N.W.T. and Yukon

CBC News ·
Internet access went down in the Northwest Territories and Yukon around 11 a.m. MT. (CBC)

The internet went down around 11 a.m. MT. 

The internet is out across both territories and affects any connection to the provinces, including telephone calls, according to Northwestel spokesperson Andrew Anderson. 

There is limited access to internet via cellphones. 

Nunavut is unaffected by the outage because it's on a separate satellite network, Anderson said.

He said the company is unable to comment on the cause of the outage at this point. 

More to come

