Internet down in parts of Yukon: Northwestel

Parts of Yukon were experiencing an internet outage Wednesday. Northwestel said customers should expect to be out of service for several hours.

Parts of Yukon were experiencing an internet outage Wednesday. Northwestel said customers should expect the internet to be out of service for several hours.

Northwestel said is working to resolve internet connectivity issues impacting parts of the Yukon. 

The communications company wrote in a Facebook post around 10:15 a.m. Wednesday that customers can expect the interent to be out of service for several hours. 

Northwestel spokesperson Andrew Anderson told CBC News that the issue was related to fibre networks and is impacting Yukon and parts of northern British Columbia.

Anderson said that long distance calling, cell and home phone services remain functional.

