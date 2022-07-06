Internet down in parts of Yukon: Northwestel

Northwestel said is working to resolve internet connectivity issues impacting parts of the Yukon.

The communications company wrote in a Facebook post around 10:15 a.m. Wednesday that customers can expect the interent to be out of service for several hours.

We are aware of an issue impacting services in some areas of the Yukon. We are working to resolve the issue. Customers can expect to be out of service for several hours. Thank you for your patience. —@NWTelSupport

Northwestel spokesperson Andrew Anderson told CBC News that the issue was related to fibre networks and is impacting Yukon and parts of northern British Columbia.

Anderson said that long distance calling, cell and home phone services remain functional.