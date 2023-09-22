South Slave communities in N.W.T. to see internet service disruption amid Northwestel repairs

Northwestel is repairing damaged infrastructure in the N.W.T.'s South Slave on Friday and says that some communities may experience service disruptions of up to three hours.

On its Facebook page, Northwestel said Enterprise, Fort Resolution, Fort Smith, Hay River, Jean Marie River and the Kátł'odeeche Fırst Natıon may experience disruptions. The company's post says High Level, Alta., may also experience internet service disruptions.

Northwestel said its repairs began Thursday night and were scheduled to be complete by 8:30 p.m. Friday evening.