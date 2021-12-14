Avoid all international non-essential travel, Yukon top doc says

Yukoners should think twice before going on an international trip, says the territory's top doctor.

In a news release Tuesday, Dr. Catherine Elliott, the Yukon's acting chief medical officer of health, said people should avoid leaving Canada for non-essential travel, and if they are going to go, to be mindful of the federal government's latest rules.

She said Canada's rules have changed due to the omicron variant, and as many countries around the world face community transmission, "it is important to follow the federal travel advice."

Yukoners are also being cautioned about travel within Canada due to early community transmission of omicron within some regions of Canada.

"Many Yukoners are looking forward to travelling over the coming holidays. While I recognize modifying your travel plans would be disappointing, taking this action now will protect yourself and those around you from the spread of this variant," Elliott said.

"I urge those who are most vulnerable, not fully vaccinated, have a chronic disease or are older to exercise extra cautions in the coming weeks. And everyone needs to continue practising the Safe 6, wearing a mask and getting vaccinated no matter your plans this holiday season."

The news release notes that the omicron variant is more transmissible than other COVID-19 variants and is already the most dominant variant in several countries around the world. It also says the variant may cause many severe cases.

The release says avoiding travel might help slow the introduction and spread of omicron in the Yukon.

Several Canadian jurisdictions, including Ontario, have seen community transmission of omicron and it is expected to be the dominant variant in some parts of Canada by the end of the year. Vaccines appear to be less effective against the new variant, the release notes.