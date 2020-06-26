Integrity commissioner dismisses complaint N.W.T. minister broke COVID-19 rules

The Northwest Territories integrity commissioner has dismissed a complaint that Health Minister Diane Thom violated health orders aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19, saying it was "vexatious and not made in good faith."

MLA for Nunakput Jackie Jacobson had requested an investigation by the integrity commissioner into allegations that Thom had attended a party at a friend's cabin in March.

Jacobson suggested the gathering was in violation of a public health order banning gatherings, which was made weeks later. He alleged Premier Caroline Cochrane "wilfully misled" MLAs about the existence of a formal complaint against Thom.

In his response to the request, integrity commissioner David Jones said there is "no evidence" a formal complaint was made against Thom at any level, and no suggestion she had violated public health orders.

"Any inappropriate behaviour made by Minister Thom during the early stages of the pandemic was an error of judgment made in good faith," he wrote. "One cannot use 20/20 hindsight to criticize social interactions which were not prohibited at the time."

Rumours did not result in complaint

In June, local media obtained a copy of a letter sent to the integrity commissioner by Jacobson alleging that Thom had attended a party at a friends' cabin near Airport Lake on an unspecified date in March.

The letter alleged that "no less than 10 people attended the party with individuals that were supposed to be in self-quarantine." It said a formal complaint was submitted April 10, which also alleged that Thom was "seen driving a skidoo while under the influence of alcohol the same evening."

In her account to the integrity commissioner, Thom said the gathering in question actually took place on the first weekend of April.

"A young relative and friends arrived asking to borrow gasoline for their skidoos, all maintaining good separation while they had a beer," Jones writes.

The following week, government officials in the region received an email "with rumours about Minister Thom's drinking and not sufficiently social distancing," the report says.

"Rumours abound in small communities like Inuvik," Jones writes, but the emails prompted officials to look into whether a complaint had been lodged.

Later that day, the premier spoke to Thom and directed her to write an explanation of the events to share on social media, says the report. But because no complaint was ever received, it was never posted.

The gathering would not have violated public health orders in any case, as the ban on gathering was not in effect until April 11, more than a week later.

The commissioner also found that there was "no evidence to substantiate the allegation that Minister Thom was driving a skidoo (or any other vehicle) under the influence."

The response suggests Jacobson abused the Legislative Assembly's code of conduct in making the complaint.

"It is not the purpose of the code to be used as a political weapon of choice," he wrote.

More to come.