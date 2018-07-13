RCMP lay charges after riot at Iqaluit jail

Criminal charges have been laid against 11 inmates after last month's riot at a jail in Iqaluit.

According to a Friday morning news release, following an investigation by the Iqaluit RCMP, the inmates from the Baffin Correction Centre have been charged with taking part in riot and with mischief to property exceeding $5,000.

Inmates who are found guilty of taking part in a riot may receive a maximum sentence of two years in jail. Mischief can carry a term of imprisonment up to 10 years for an indictable offence or, for a summary offence, a fine up to $5,000 or six months in jail or both.

The release said additional charges have also been laid against a number of the inmates in relation to their alleged actions during the five and a half hour riot that began around 11:30 p.m. on June 20.

Seven inmates have been charged with taking part in a riot while wearing a mask.

Seven with intending to commit an indictable offence while wearing a mask.

Nine with assaulting a peace officer with weapons.

Four with uttering a threat to cause death.

Three with obstruction of a peace officer.

Three with uttering a threat to damage property of the Baffin Correctional Centre.

Eight of the inmates are being processed today in Ontario to initiate court proceedings in the Nunavut Court of Justice.

Chairs and a number of other items were ejected from the jail's windows, causing damage to five police vehicles. (Michael Salomonie/CBC)

Police said warrants will be issued for the remaining three inmates as their sentences have ended.

RCMP previously reported that 26 inmates were involved in the riot that caused significant damage to the Charlie unit of the correctional centre. They were extracted one by one from the cell block.

Police said chairs were ejected from the jail's windows along with a number of other items, causing damage to five police vehicles.

This is not the first riot at the jail in recent memory. Last September, four inmates damaged 85 per cent of the building's medium-security bed space.