Injured bald eagle in treatment after rescue from dump in Mayo, Yukon

A bald eagle found hopping around at a Yukon landfill with an apparent injury is now being treated at the Yukon Wildlife Preserve in Whitehorse.

The eagle couldn't fly, so for months it survived by hopping around and "trying its best" to scavenge for food at the dump in Mayo, said Elizabeth Blair.

Blair, who lives in nearby Stewart Crossing, first noticed the eagle in July and she continued to check in on it throughout the summer.

She was worried it wouldn't survive through the winter.

"They're such a majestic, beautiful bird," said Blair.

"The poor little fellow was hopping around, not able to fly," she said. "But he looked healthy."

The eagle was eventually brought to the Yukon Wildlife Preserve in Whitehorse. (Submitted by Elizabeth Blair)

Blair contacted a conservation officer, who was also monitoring the bird. But as temperatures cooled in October, Blair started to get worried.

She put out a call on Facebook asking her friends to call officials and request help.

On Wednesday, help arrived.

Yukon Environment officers, along with the Na-Cho Nyäk Dun First Nation captured the injured eagle and it was brought to the Yukon Wildlife Preserve for an assessment.

"We're all really happy," Blair said, who is hoping it will be released in the spring.

Blair believes the bald eagle in Mayo has a partner: a larger bird was always watching him at the dump.

Maria Hallock, director of animal care and veterinarian at the Yukon Wildlife Preserve, said the eagle had a "very severe infection" and inflammation of its carpal joint.

The bird is currently on an aggressive antibiotics treatment. Hallock said it is too soon to know the eagle's prognosis and whether it can be released.

She said this is the second eagle with a bone infection she's treated this year.