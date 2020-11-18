Ingraham Trail speed limit increases after highway improvements
The speed limit on the Ingraham Trail (Highway 4) near Yellowknife has been increased from 70 to 80 kilometres per hour, for 7.5 kilometres.
In a press release Wednesday, the N.W.T. Department of Infrastructure said the increase was because of improvements made to the highway this past summer and fall.
The new speed limit affects Highway 4 from its junction with Highway 3 to the Yellowknife River.
New signs have been posted to reflect the change, according to the news release.
