Indigenous Liberal MPs condemn 'brazenly disrespectful' use of Indigenous symbols in convoy protest

The Liberal Indigenous Caucus has issued a forceful response to reports that people among the convoy protesters were using Indigenous-rights slogans and movements, including Every Child Matters and Orange Shirt Day, in their demonstrations.

"Any attempt to draw a comparison between public health measures temporarily enacted to protect the safety of Canadians to over 150 years of systemic discrimination, staggering loss of life, and policies that resulted in what the Truth and Reconciliation Commission called cultural genocide is just wrong," reads a Feb. 17 statement.

The caucus, which is made up of seven Liberal MPs, called the misappropriation "brazenly disrespectful," and said it "echoes a long history of the misappropriation of Indigenous thoughts and cultures, and must be condemned unequivocally."

N.W.T. MP Michael McLeod is a member of the Liberal Indigenous caucus. He told CBC News on Monday that he'd heard several report that Indigenous symbols were being "violated."

"If you have no connection [to residential schools] and you are using it to draw comparisons to public health, major matters … by using the T-shirts and the flag, it's just not respectful," McLeod said.

His comments follow reports that protest leaders had attempted to declare Feb. 11 Orange Shirt Day, as well as concerns from the Algonquin Nation in Ontario that protesters conducting First Nations ceremonies were overstepping boundaries.

McLeod, a survivor of residential school, said he didn't appreciate people "doing some of the things that we were seeing, you know, in a mocking way," adding that there are protocols for drumming and ceremonies.

"I honestly believe that the truckers that initially headed out to Ottawa were there to voice concern over the vaccines and the mandates that were being put out."

The narrative of who was protesting and why quickly shifted, he said.

"It was open acts of racism, white supremacy and it wasn't about vaccines anymore. There were clear indications that there were many people in the blockade and the protest wanted to overthrow the government," he said.

"They got infiltrated by members of the far right who maybe are a little more extreme in terms of being anti-government, anti-public health.

"People were being harassed, people were being stopped. Fires were being set. Seniors were being intimidated, girls, minorities."

On invoking the Emergencies Act

The "intimidating" and "concerning" scenes in Ottawa have kept McLeod at home in Fort Providence, N.W.T, where he's joining Parliament online.

On Monday, the House passed a motion voting 185 to 151, affirming the Liberal government's decision to invoke the Emergencies Act, the successor to the War Measures Act last invoked during the FLQ crisis in 1970, when Quebec separatists kidnapped and murdered the Quebec's labour minister, Pierre Laporte.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau rises during Question Period, Monday, February 21, 2022 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)

McLeod said he felt invoking the Emergencies Act was justified when protests led to death threats against the prime minister and police, and residents unable to sleep or go to work.

Protests are a common sight in Ottawa, but McLeod said he has "never seen a protest such as this one."

He questioned how Ottawa police handled the influx of protesters.

"It was getting to the point of utter lawlessness and I don't think there was another tool that we could have used that could have taken control of the situation."

McLeod said the act is time-limited and geographically specific to Ottawa, and the protest was not peaceful.

"It was an occupation. Many leaders ... the mayor of Ottawa and the chief of police are saying the Emergency Act was the instrument that they needed to do the job."

CBC attempted to reach N.W.T. Senator Dawn Anderson. A spokesperson said she had "no comment" on whether invoking the act was appropriate.