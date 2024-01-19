54 housing units announced for 8 N.W.T. communities

Federal and community government representatives announced on Thursday up to 54 homes would be added across eight small communities in the N.W.T.

The money is expected to add 26 units across the Tłı̨chǫ communities of Wekweètì, Gamètì, Whatì, and Behchokò. Five units are expected in Fort Liard, up to 10 are expected in Łutselk'e, seven in Nahanni Butte, and six in Wrigley.

Community governments are pitching in more than $7 million toward the new units, while the federal government is contributing $19 million. The federal funding comes from the $1.5 billion Ottawa allocated for its rapid housing initiative in the 2022 budget.

According to the office of the federal housing minister, some of the Indigenous communities in N.W.T. have already received the funding, while others are expected to receive it soon.

The new residential units will allow parents to "raise their children without worry about where they may spend the next night," Liberal MP Michael McLeod said during Thursday's announcement.

"Workers can go home at the end of the day without the impossible choice of paying rent or putting food on the table," he said.

Lucy Kuptana, the N.W.T.'s housing minister, said a recent cold snap across the North "highlights even more the importance of having quality, affordable housing" for residents.