Straight from the bush, these tacos are wild

They're called Indian tacos, and moose meat is the main ingredient.

Angela Klondike made them after a successful family moose hunt with her husband, Bradley Sorrell and two-year-old Zahaira Klondike.

"We normally hunt in Moose Lake... Kaska territory," Klondike said from Fort Nelson, B.C.

"We went there a couple weeks ago and we ended up getting two bull moose."

It was a lot of meat and a lot of work, but so worth it.

Bradley Sorrell holds baby Zahaira Klondike as Angela Klondike snaps a photo. Klondike says they love to spend time out on the land together as a family. (Submitted by Angela Klondike)

"We do use everything in the moose, the guts, the hide and the marrow... all that good stuff," she said.

Klondike was born in Fort Liard, NW.T. and says she's been on hunting trips as long as she can remember.

Now she's making sure her little girl is getting the exact same experience.

"I think she was only five months when she went on her first moose hunt with us," she said.

Bradley Sorrell and Zahaira Klondike pose with antlers after a successful moose hunt. (Submitted by Angela Klondike)

She's also teaching Zahaira how to cook with traditional foods.

"She does help me prep... and she does help cut up moose meat."

And she wasn't going to miss out helping her mom make Indian tacos.

Klondike says they worked together putting the moose meat through a grinder. Then she says they cooked it with moose fat. She also adds taco seasoning, onions and some tomato paste.

Zahaira Klondike with a big smile as she helps her mom make bannock for the Indian tacos. (Submitted by Angela Klondike)

Then Klondike got to work on another taco twist; she uses bannock instead of shells.

She says she likes the mix a little bit thicker than pancake mix so it's easy to spread in the frying pan.

Once everything was ready she used shredded spinach, cherry tomatoes, cheese, salsa and sour cream for toppings.

"It was good," she said.

Two-year-old Zahaira Klondike gives her mom a high five as they work together grinding up moose meat. (Submitted by Angela Klondike)

Then she shared a picture on CBC North's Facebook group, The Arctic Kitchen.

People there loved it, and were eager to try.

But for Klondike, the best part was spending time with her family.

"Sharing these experiences with my daughter and partner means the world to me... for our traditions and cultural knowledge," she said.