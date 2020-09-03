Committee aims to increase Indigenous representation in N.W.T.'s public service

An N.W.T. Legislative Assembly committee says it's going to try and increase representation of Indigenous people at all levels of the public service.

In a news release sent Thursday, Thebacha MLA Frieda Martselos, chair of the assembly's standing committee on government operations, said this will be a priority for the remainder of the 19th assembly, which started last year.

The priority was decided on during a planning session in August, states the release.

"Despite adoption of the affirmative action policy and other initiatives, the number of Indigenous people in the government of the Northwest Territories public service has remained unchanged at approximately 30 per cent for more than 40 years," said Martselos in the news release.

"This is well below the 50 per cent target."

The news release states that the committee hopes to identify systemic barriers to increasing Indigenous representation, and to review the government's human resources practices and policies.

It will then table a report in the Legislative Assembly and make recommendations.

The news release also states that during the 19th assembly, the committee will also conduct a mandatory review of the Official Languages Act and the Northwest Territories Heritage Fund Act.

The standing committee on government operations includes Martselos, Kam Lake MLA Caitlin Cleveland, Yellowknife North MLA Rylund Johnson, and Inuvik Twin Lakes MLA Lesa Semmler.