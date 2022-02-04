'A real community effort': Inclusion NWT celebrates 60 years of advocacy and growth

Inclusion NWT is getting ready to celebrate 60 years of advocating for people with disabilities, growing from a group of concerned parents to an organization that offers education, employment and broad support services for clients and families.

"From its very start, it has been a voice for families and people who have intellectual and other disabilities," said Lynn Elkin, Inclusion NWT's former executive director.

The organization has continually pushed the boundaries of what inclusion can look like, said Elkin, who led the organization for the last decade.

"It's sort of like peeling an onion. You get that first level of acceptance and inclusion in a community and then you're like, 'now we can go that next step,'" said Elkin.

Annie Strus, right, completed an early childhood education certificate program. (Submitted by Inclusion NWT)

For its celebrations, the organization is preparing outdoor COVID-safe events and partnerships with local businesses that have supported them.

For the Diamond Jubilee celebrations, which run from Feb. 14 to April 14, there will be public displays about its history and growth in public spaces and businesses across Yellowknife.

In the 1960s, parents of children with disabilities were told they would have to move south if they wanted services, said Elkin.

In response, parents fought for their children to have equal access to education and raised money to make it happen.

Joyce Williams, left, with trainee Ronnie Hauck. Della Lewis, right, in her office. (Submitted by Inclusion NWT) Abe Miller Workshop. (NWT Archives/ Photo taken by Tessa Macintosh)

By 1963, there were seven kids taking afternoon classes in the newly founded school for children with disabilities. By 1975, students from the Abe Miller School were integrated into the Įtł'ǫ̀ (formerly J.H. Sissons) School.

Inclusion NWT hired Joyce Williams to run the programming, and Della Lewis, a teacher and nurse served as program director until 1995.

Lewis ran arts programming for the students, establishing a woodworking and ceramics shop, which produced items they could sell.

The organization was able to construct the new Abe Miller Centre in 1989.

Inclusion NWT began offering literacy upgrades for some students and purchasing new computers to teach math and language with accessible programs. It also connected students with part-time work placements such as courier jobs, assisting at the thrift shop on Franklin Avenue and business services.

Lewis said the last major project she took part in was opening an outdoor café.

"This gave some people an opportunity to integrate in the community and gain confidence as well as many new skills," said Lewis.

People living in group homes were moving into apartments with support from Inclusion NWT, a program which still runs today.

'A real community effort'

Terry Kuliktata, left, and Clara Tutcho are close friends who enjoy sharing meals and outdoor activities together, along with supported living staff. (Submitted by Inclusion NWT) Terry Kuliktana baking a birthday cake for his friend Clara Tutcho. (Submitted by Inclusion NWT) Roommates Joey Oogaaq, left, and Samson Pameogorak celebrate Sam's birthday last month, in their home alongside Inclusion NWT Supported Living staff. Birthdays are a big deal at Inclusion NWT. (Submitted by Inclusion NWT)

Inclusion NWT is funded through financial support from community organizations and businesses, as well as different fundraising operations like Gumboot Rally.

As Inclusion NWT celebrates its 60th, there are clients who came to it as children that continue to access lifelong support, said Tony Florio, a board member for Inclusion NWT and an educator.

"I think about all the community partners, we're really celebrating all those who are our individual supporters, business supporters, groups and organizations … it's been a real community effort," he said.

"Inclusion could not exist without the support of the community."

Tony Florio, left, George Erasmus, middle, and Eve Erasmus, left. (Submitted by Inclusion NWT)

In the last year, Inclusion NWT has been working to branch out into more northern communities, making partnerships to find out what services people need, Florio said.

Inclusion NWT has also outgrown its building and is gearing up to fund a new space that accommodates all existing programs and leaves room for expansion, said Florio.

Inclusion NWT's programming has grown progressively in the last 60 years, and now offers education, literacy and employment programs, supported living, job training, disability workshops and respite services for families.

Inclusion NWT client Jon Proulx reading a novel. (Submitted by Inclusion NWT)

"Part of the success is that Inclusion has worked with the community, employers, with social groups in the community that people can learn how to support, and what's missing," said Elkin, Inclusion NWT's former executive director.

Important strides have been in workplace inclusion by finding client's strengths and matching them with the right employer.

"To be involved in a job where you're part of that work culture … it's something you own," she said.

Justine Cuvelier works her shift at Rebecca's flowers in Yellowknife. (Submitted by Inclusion NWT)

Kineta Michel works her shift at the Kingpin Bowling Centre. (Submitted by Inclusion NWT)

The Odd Job Squad also became more popular during the pandemic, especially as they sought out activities that could be COVID-19 safe and matched the clients' interest, said Elkin.

"We end up with really dedicated people in the community," she said.

Keegan Nayally on his refundable recycling pick up shift in July 2020. The pandemic saw a pick up in outdoor Odd Job Squad activities, which could be done more safely during COVID-19. (Submitted by Inclusion NWT)

Chelsey and Azya Barrett at work on their Odd Job Squad recycling shift this past summer. (Submitted by Inclusion NWT)

Elkin said there will always be more room for growth.

Inclusion NWT currently assists families who live outside of Yellowknife to decide what supports they need and "helping them create that," said Elkin.

Elkin hopes there will be an expansion in what Inclusion NWT can provide for communities in the years to come.

Inclusion NWT today in photos