Rankin Inlet man who crashed SUV into snow bank charged with impaired driving

A Rankin Inlet man is facing charges of impaired driving and vehicle theft after colliding with a snow bank.

Around 9:30 Sunday morning, RCMP responded to a report of an SUV stuck in a snow bank, according to a release.

The 56-year-old driver was arrested for impaired driving, the release says, and "further investigation" revealed the vehicle had been been stolen.

RCMP say the man has been charged with impaired driving and "taking a motor vehicle without consent."

"During this festive season, the Nunavut RCMP wish to remind the public of the dangers of impaired driving and the dire consequences that often result from operating a vehicle while impaired," the release reads.

The driver is scheduled to appear in court in Rankin Inlet on Mar. 9.