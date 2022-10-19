Man accused in deadly crash on Inuvik-Tuk highway has history of impaired driving

A man who was charged after a deadly collision on the Inuvik-Tuktoyaktuk Highway has a history of impaired driving.

Joseph Brian Moses Wright, 26, has been charged with impaired driving causing death, dangerous driving causing death, criminal negligence and taking someone's vehicle without their consent.

The charges stem from a serious collision that happened just outside Inuvik on Oct. 8. In a news release later that week, RCMP said an adult male was taken to hospital in Inuvik with "significant injuries", then airlifted to a hospital in Alberta. He later died of his injuries.

Wright, who is from Inuvik, was allegedly driving a stolen white pickup truck while the victim was on the hood, according to court documents.

None of the charges have been proven in court.

Wright has been convicted of similar charges in the past. In 2015, he was convicted of impaired driving and taking a vehicle without the owner's consent. He received a $1,500 fine and had his driver's licence suspended for a year.

Wright was released on bail on Sunday, with conditions prohibiting him from driving, drinking alcohol or being in a bar, pub or liquor store. He is set to appear in court in Yellowknife on Nov. 29.