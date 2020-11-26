Alleged immigration fraud scheme sees 5 charged, warrant out for Yukoner involved

Four people from B.C. have been charged, and a Canada-wide arrest warrant is out for a Yukon man also charged in connection with an alleged "large scale" immigration fraud scheme.

In a news release on Thursday, the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) said the charges stem from a years-long investigation dubbed "Project Husky."

The investigation began in 2015 when federal immigration officials noticed suspicious documents that were submitted with permanent residency applications.

According to CBSA, the documents appeared to be nomination certificates from the Government of Yukon issued under the Yukon Business Nominee Program.

The Yukon government, however, confirmed to CBSA that the documents were fake.

The news release says the CBSA Criminal Investigations Section executed "numerous" search warrants in B.C. and Yukon, and have charged five people in connection with the alleged fraud scheme:

Ian David Young, 59, of Whitehorse.

Tzu Chun Joyce Chang, 49, of Richmond, B.C.

Qiong Joan Gu, 66, of Richmond, B.C.

Aillison Shaunt Liu, 31, of Richmond, B.C.

Shouzhi Stanley Guo, 38, of Richmond, B.C.

A Canada-wide warrant is out for Young. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call CBSA's anonymous Border Watch Line.

The five have been charged under Canada's Immigration and Refugee Protection Act and the Criminal Code, for violations allegedly committed between July 2013 and September 2016.

They're due to appear in a B.C. provincial court in Richmond on Dec. 23.