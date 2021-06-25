Whitehorse Asian grocers team up to weather the pandemic storm

During the pandemic, Aurelio and Marnelli Calantes found themselves praying every day that something —or someone— would revive their struggling business.

The Filipino couple immigrated to Whitehorse in 2015 and opened Manila's Gift, Accessories, & Grocer on Main Street. They sell a wide variety of Asian groceries, and also offer a money remittance service which is popular among the local Filipino community wanting to send money to their families in the Philippines.

Business has been tough for the Calantes during the pandemic, with fewer customers coming into their store and people spending less money.

"We kept on praying about what God has planned for us, and wondering if maybe God will send us a sign," recalled Marnelli Calantes.

Then, last month, they got what they wished for.

Shirley Chua-Tan, who owns the Yukon Asian Market with her husband Khoon Chua, showed up at the Calentes's store the last week of May. The Yukon Asian Market opened in Whitehorse this past spring, also specializing in Asian groceries.

What started off as a friendly visit quickly evolved into a genuine connection.

After hearing about the Calantes' financial struggles, Chua-Tan decided on the spot that she wanted to help them out.

The Calantes family's former store Manila’s Gifts, Accessories & Grocer was located on Main Street in Whitehorse. (Submitted by Marnelli Calantes)

"I thought, why don't we share resources by coming together?" said Chua-Tan. "We do not need competition."

"Right away, I felt that combining is a good way to go because we need to share resources. We are stronger and better if we work together."

Chua-Tan proposed that they merge stores. That way, the Calantes could save on overhead costs and the two families could combine their expertise.

The Calantes took Chua-Tan's visit as a sign.

"God came and answered our prayers," said Aurelio Calantes.

'I have a second family'

A week after Chua-Tan's visit, the Calantes began moving their inventory over to the Yukon Asian Market on Wood Street.

Marnelli Calantes said that it was a hard decision at first, but once her husband visited the new space, he was convinced it was the right move.

Yukon Asian Market is located on Wood Street in Whitehorse. (Submitted by Shirley Chua-Tan)

And it's now evolved into much more than just a business partnership — the two families consider themselves close friends.

"When this family came over, I really felt that I have a second family," said Chua-Tran.

"I do not have an extended family here, so having them come over and getting to know them is great."

Chua-Tan is glad to have a family she trusts working with her, as they're also able to help care for her special needs son when she drops him off at the store.

Marnelli Calantes, whose extended family lives in the Philippines, is also happy to have a new family in her life. She says she is planning to use the extra money her family is now saving to try and bring her brother from the Philippines to Canada.

So far, the transition has been going well. Marnelli Calantes is now the assistant manager of the newly-merged business. She makes all their food for takeout.

Inside the Yukon Asian Market on Wood Street. (Submitted by Shirley Chua-Tan)

Chua-Tan says they are now able to offer more products and takeout dishes to clients, along with money remittance services.

"To stay in a small business in this competitive world, we have to have new ideas and be creative," said Chua-Tan.

"That synergy effect coming together allows us to think outside the box from different countries' perspectives. We can bring in different ideas from around the world."