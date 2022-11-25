Director of Ilisaqsivik Society to be placed on leave pending court proceedings on sex assault charge

The director of a renowned not-for-profit in Clyde River, Nunavut, has been charged with sexual assault.

According to court documents from the Nunavut Court of Justice, Malcolm Ranta, 34, was charged with sexually assaulting a woman in Clyde River in January 2021.

The allegation against Ranta has not been proven in court.

Ilisaqsivik Society, the organization he is director of, is known for providing Inuit counselling and community wellness programs. Ilisaqsivik also owns Tukumaaq Incorporated, a for-profit subsidiary that owns businesses such as hotels in Clyde River. The income from Tukumaaq helps sustain Ilisaqsivik's programming.

Ilisaqsivik Society and Tukumaaq Incorporated told CBC in a statement that Ranta is on a personal leave of absence and will later be placed on administrative leave pending court proceedings.

Earlier this month, Nunatsiaq News reported that Ilisaqsivik's board of directors had conducted an investigation into Ranta's charge and saw no merit in the allegations.

In its statement to CBC, the organization said there had been no investigation.

"While the Board of Ilisaqsivik interviewed Mr. Ranta who denied the allegations, no investigation was conducted," the statement read.

Ilisaqsivik in Clyde River, Nunavut. (David Gunn/CBC)

Ilisaqsivik says the board of both organizations can't comment on the merit or lack of merit of the allegations against Ranta and is not in a position to comment on the charge against him.

"Ilisaqsivik is an organization devoted to promoting wellness in its community," said the statement. "It unreservedly condemns sexual assault and any form of conduct which undermines the dignity, health or wellbeing of any individual."

Solomon Friedman, Ranta's lawyer, said in a statement that the charge is baseless and the allegation is false.

"It is particularly disappointing that prior to laying this baseless charge, the investigating RCMP officer refused to allow Mr. Ranta to provide his version of events, including exculpatory evidence which would have categorically demonstrated that the complainant in this matter is neither credible nor reliable," said the statement.

Friedman said Ranta has no alternative but to go to trial because of the "police refusal to competently investigate this case."

Friedman said Ranta is confident when the facts are brought forward in court he will be found not guilty.

Ranta will appear in court in Iqaluit on Monday.