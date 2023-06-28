Iqaluit Housing Authority strike hits 100 days 

Tuesday marked 100 days since 13 Iqaluit Housing Authority employees began waving Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) flags on the streets of the community.

The striking workers are asking for higher wages, increased vacation, parental leave, and an Inuktitut language bonus.

"We're moving forward. It is what it is. We have to stand up for ourselves," said Kenny Enuaraq, an apprentice plumber with the housing authority.

The Nunavut Employees Union, which represents the 13 employees, and housing authority have negotiated throughout the strike.

Most recently, Penny Taylor, a spokesperson for the Iqaluit Housing Authority (IHA), said it presented the union with a revised wage offer last week.

"Although there have been no formal negotiations since June 12th, IHA and PSAC's negotiators, with the assistance of the federally appointed mediator, have been in discussions on several occasions over the past two weeks," she said.

"We remain hopeful of entering into a negotiated settlement in the near future."

Enuaraq says he's made friends with others on the picket line and community members supporting their cause.

He adds that the strike has been difficult, but believes it will be worth it in the end.