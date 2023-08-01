Iqaluit Housing Authority reaches tentative agreement with Nunavut Employees Union

The Iqaluit Housing Authority and its 12 unionized workers have reached a tentative collective agreement after more than 130 days on the picket line.

The Nunavut Employees Union, which represents the workers, sent out a media release late Monday confirming a deal had been reached. It noted that details of the deal were not being made public at this time.

President Jason Rochon would also not be available until a ratification vote has taken place, according to the release. The tentative agreement will be presented to the NEU members on Tuesday.

The tentative agreement was reached days after Housing Minister Lorne Kusugak temporarily added six members of the Nunavut Housing Corporation to the Iqaluit Housing Authority's board of directors. The move was seen as a positive step by the Nunavut Employees Union at the time.

The immediate focus of the move was to get a deal, according to the statement from Kusugak that announced the changes. Now, the board members will be focused on stabilizing operations at the authority and start the process to find new board members.

CBC News reached out to Iqaluit Housing Authority Board of Directors Chair Eiryn Devereaux about the tentative deal, but has not yet heard back. Devereaux is also the president and CEO of the Nunavut Housing Corporation.