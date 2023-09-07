Snowmobile fire grows to engulf home in Igloolik

A family in Igloolik, Nunavut, is trying to find answers after their home and snowmobiles caught fire last week.

Desiree Attagutaluk and her partner were at home with their two kids when they noticed their three snowmobiles next to the house were on fire.

The flames then spread to the house and the family managed to get outside.

"We rushed down the stairs," said Attagutaluk. "It was so dangerous and fire can go whichever direction, or do what it wants."

The house, owned by Attagutaluk's mother, is still standing, but it's been seriously damaged.

Now, Attagutaluk says they've had to move in with other family until it's renovated.

CBC has heard of multiple structure fires in Igloolik, the Nunavut hamlet about 850 kilometres north of Iqaluit, in the last few weeks.

RCMP says the fire is still under investigation and did not comment.

CBC also reached out to Igloolik's fire chief Julius Kappianaq multiple times for confirmation on the number of fires and if any of them are considered suspicious.

"I never have answers for CBC, never, never, never," he said.