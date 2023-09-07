Content
Snowmobile fire grows to engulf home in Igloolik

Multiple homes have burned in Igloolik in a matter of weeks, including Desiree Attagutaluk's. Now the family awaits questions

CBC has heard of multiple structure fires in the Nunavut hamlet in the last few weeks

Jody Ningeocheak · CBC News ·
a burned building
Desiree Attagutaluk and her family recently lost their house in a fire after it spread from snowmobiles parked near the home. (Submitted by Desiree Attagutaluk)

A family in Igloolik, Nunavut, is trying to find answers after their home and snowmobiles caught fire last week.

Desiree Attagutaluk and her partner were at home with their two kids when they noticed their three snowmobiles next to the house were on fire.

The flames then spread to the house and the family managed to get outside.

"We rushed down the stairs," said Attagutaluk. "It was so dangerous and fire can go whichever direction, or do what it wants."

The house, owned by Attagutaluk's mother, is still standing, but it's been seriously damaged. 

Now, Attagutaluk says they've had to move in with other family until it's renovated.

ashes and burned house
'Fire can go whichever direction, or do what it wants,' said Desiree Attagutaluk. (Submitted by Desiree Attagutaluk)

CBC has heard of multiple structure fires in Igloolik, the Nunavut hamlet about 850 kilometres north of Iqaluit, in the last few weeks. 

RCMP says the fire is still under investigation and did not comment.

CBC also reached out to Igloolik's fire chief Julius Kappianaq multiple times for confirmation on the number of fires and if any of them are considered suspicious.

"I never have answers for CBC, never, never, never," he said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Jody Ningeocheak

Reporter

Jody Ningeocheak is a reporter with CBC Nunavut from Rankin Inlet.

