Igloolik has highest active COVID-19 case count in Nunavut at 108 cases

Igloolik has the highest number of active COVID-19 cases in Nunavut.

As of Monday, it reached 108 active cases. The number of active cases in any other community in the territory, aside from Iqaluit which has 86 cases, is well below 50.

The community of Igloolik also has one of the lowest rates of vaccination uptake in the territory, with 54 per cent of people there being fully vaccinated and 75 per cent with at least one shot. Across the territory, about 72 per cent of Nunavummiut have both shots, and 90 per cent have had the first shot.

The number of active cases in Nunavut is 472 as of Monday. That's about 200 more since Thursday, when the territory reported 279 cases.

Community case counts

The number of active cases in each Nunavut community as of Monday is as follows:

24 in Arviat

43 in Baker Lake

41 in Cambridge Bay

1 in Chesterfield Inlet

29 in Coral Harbour

108 in Igloolik

86 in Iqaluit

0 in Gjoa Haven

0 in Kimmirut

20 in Kinngait

0 in Kugaaruk

10 in Kugluktuk

4 in Naujaat

2 in Pangnirtung

15 in Pond Inlet.

2 in Qikiqtarjuaq

26 in Rankin Inlet.

6 in Sanirajak

28 in Sanikiluaq

20 in Taloyoak

7 in Whale Cove

The territory is set to provide a COVID-19 update Tuesday morning, which will include Dr. Michael Patterson, the chief public health officer.