Igloolik has highest active COVID-19 case count in Nunavut at 108 cases
Territory-wide, active cases have nearly doubled since Thursday
Igloolik has the highest number of active COVID-19 cases in Nunavut.
As of Monday, it reached 108 active cases. The number of active cases in any other community in the territory, aside from Iqaluit which has 86 cases, is well below 50.
The community of Igloolik also has one of the lowest rates of vaccination uptake in the territory, with 54 per cent of people there being fully vaccinated and 75 per cent with at least one shot. Across the territory, about 72 per cent of Nunavummiut have both shots, and 90 per cent have had the first shot.
The number of active cases in Nunavut is 472 as of Monday. That's about 200 more since Thursday, when the territory reported 279 cases.
Community case counts
The number of active cases in each Nunavut community as of Monday is as follows:
-
24 in Arviat
-
43 in Baker Lake
-
41 in Cambridge Bay
-
1 in Chesterfield Inlet
-
29 in Coral Harbour
-
108 in Igloolik
-
86 in Iqaluit
-
0 in Gjoa Haven
-
0 in Kimmirut
-
20 in Kinngait
-
0 in Kugaaruk
-
10 in Kugluktuk
-
4 in Naujaat
-
2 in Pangnirtung
-
15 in Pond Inlet.
-
2 in Qikiqtarjuaq
-
26 in Rankin Inlet.
-
6 in Sanirajak
-
28 in Sanikiluaq
-
20 in Taloyoak
-
7 in Whale Cove
The territory is set to provide a COVID-19 update Tuesday morning, which will include Dr. Michael Patterson, the chief public health officer.