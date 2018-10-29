Skip to Main Content
43-year-old Igloolik man charged with murder

RCMP in Igloolik have charged Jerry Ulayuruluk with murder after a woman in the community was assaulted and later died from her injuries.

Police in Igloolik have charged Jerry Uluruyurak with murder after a woman in the community was assaulted, and died from her injuries. (Nick Murray/CBC)

Police in Igloolik have charged a 43-year-old man with murder.

RCMP were called to a home in the community on Friday, where they found a woman who had been assaulted.

She was taken to the local health centre, where she later died from her injuries.

Jerry Ulayuruluk has been charged and remains in police custody.  

He's expected to appear in court in Iqaluit on Nov. 6.

