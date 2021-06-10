Igloolik mayor charged with sexual assault

Igloolik's mayor Merlyn Recinos has been charged with one count of sexual assault and one count of forcible confinement.

Court documents say the offences occurred on March 13.

Recinos had his first court appearance last month and is scheduled to appear in court again on Sept. 1., when he will get to decide whether he wants his case heard by a judge or a judge and jury.

In addition to being mayor, Recinos owns the Igloolik-based grocery company Arctic Fresh with his wife, who's the CEO. The company recently won a government contract to offer flights to Sanikiluaq by partnering with Panorama Aviation.

The name of the victim is protected by a publication ban.