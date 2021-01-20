Igloolik mayor calls state of emergency as grocery store fire continues

Igloolik's mayor is calling a state of emergency as a fire continues at the Arctic Co-Op building. The store became engulfed in flames Tuesday night.

Firefighters are on their way from Iqaluit to relieve emergency crews in Igloolik, a Qikiqtaaluk community of around 1,700 people.

"Our community is now under state of emergency and have activated all protocols," Mayor Merlyn Recinos said in a noon-hour update on the community's Facebook news page.

"Please don't panic, we are not going to be running out of food, We have a plan in place," he wrote.

Crew from the Qulliq Energy Corporation are headed to the community by charter to fix power outages.

Housing units around the store were evacuated for safety.

"The community hall will continue to service as shelter and will be providing soup and sandwiches," Recinos said. "We are also going to have a station for people to get checked for smoke inhalation."

Equipment for gas will be set up at the C-Store, a convenience store run by the Northern, the community's other grocery store.

No injuries, cause still unknown

The Co-Op in Igloolik, Nunavut, became engulfed in flames Tuesday night and by Wednesday morning the building was still on fire.

Arctic Co-Operatives vice-president Duane Wilson says no injuries have been reported, and the company's emergency response team was activated.

Wilson said the company will be working to ensure key community services, like fuel delivery, remain intact.

"Any speculation about the cause or full extent of the damage is premature, but it appears to be extensive," Wilson said in a statement Wednesday morning.

"Thankfully, there are no reports of injuries or fatalities."

Firefighters work Wednesday morning to quell flames that have gutted the Co-Op in Igloolik. (Submitted by Julian Blow)

Social media posts from the community captured the fire burning overnight.

Recinos said he will continue to update residents online.

"Today is a sad day for our community," Recinos wrote in a post Thursday morning.

"Our fire department and Public Works are working hard to battle the flames, and they are being supported by RCMP and [Canadian] Rangers for crowd control."

An Igloolik resident submitted photos of the community grocery store burning overnight. The Co-Op confirmed the fire was still burning Wednesday morning. (Submitted by Steve Qaatani Sarpinak)

Recinos said the hamlet has already met with staff at the community's other grocery store, the Northern Store, to make sure enough food essentials will be ordered and prioritized by the airlines.

Prices are supposed to stay as they are now, he said.

The municipality is asking all residents to stay away from the area because there are dangerous goods in the store.

The municipality says the store holds dangerous goods and is asking residents to stay away. (Submitted by Steve Qaatani Sarpinak)

More than a store, residents say

The Co-Op store is a place for community to gather, and offers many essential services.

"The Co-Op is so much more than a grocery store," Igloolik resident Tanya Haulli said on social media. "We get our gas and fuel there, our cable, many people have their savings account there."

In Nunavut communities, grocery stores also act as banks.

Residents also receive dividends for being members of the Co-Op.

"It's the main shopping store for a lot of us and getting dividends has always been a big plus. It's the main source of income for many," Haulli said.

We're not just dealing with a loss of a grocery store. No, this is much more than economical damage and loss. I'm so heartbroken."