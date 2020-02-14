Special Nunavut police unit lays its first child pornography charges

Nunavut RCMP have arrested a 24-year-old Igloolik man and charged him with child pornography crimes.

In a press release Friday, police say the man was arrested after a search warrant was carried out on the man's residence in Igloolik, Nunavut, on Feb. 11. He is charged with one count of possession of child pornography, one count of distribution of child pornography and one count of child luring.

The man appeared in court on Thursday, and was released on "strict conditions." His next court appearance is scheduled for June 1, in Igloolik.

The investigation into the allegations began on Jan. 15, and was carried out by what police describe as the "newly formed V Division Specialized Investigative Team."

The unit was formed in the summer of 2019 and given the mandate to "assist and conduct investigations of sexual crimes involving children and youth within the territory."

Police say these are the first child pornography criminal charges to be laid by the unit.