Igloolik missing hunters found walking towards town

The three missing hunters from Igloolik, Nunavut have been found.

Lee Aqqiaruq, in his late 20's, Victor Akatsiak,14, and Richard Milton, 14, were found by search and rescue walking towards Igloolik last night.

The men left Jan. 19 to go fishing near Melville Peninsula on Jan. 19. They were expected home on Jan. 22. When they still didn't return by Jan. 24, search and rescue were notified and sent two snowmobilers to look for them.

"It's a relief, especially for family members," said Celestino Uyarak, with Igloolik search and rescue. Uyarak is also the mayor of Igloolik. "Being out there on the land, especially in January and February where there is extreme cold, anything more than 48 hours missing is a concern."

It is unclear exactly what happened to the men. Uyarak said the three were traveling with just one snowmobile.

Uyarak said people going out on the land should always take more than one snow machine.